How the Nilgiris is battling COVID-19 | The Hindu Podcast

On October 7, 106 people tested positive, taking the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Nilgiris to 4,940. While the easing of restrictions has led to a rising number of cases, the limited healthcare facilities in the mountainous district have so far been able to cope, says District Collector J. Innocent Divya. While raising awareness and dealing with economic difficulties remain pressing challenges, the lockdown has had unintended benefits for the ecology of the Nilgiris, she tells Ananth Krishnan

