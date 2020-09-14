How students prepared for the exam amid pandemic

First batch of candidates entering the examination centre in Chennai on Sunday. R. Ragu

CHENNAI

14 September 2020 00:21 IST

While many chose to study on their own, some took online help

For candidates who took up the NEET this year, the postponement of the exam from May to September due to COVID-19 pandemic meant that they had an extra four months. This was welcomed by some students but was also a cause of uncertainty for several others.

For N.S. Sherin, the last four months gave her ample time to prepare on her own. “I had attended an intense coaching programme through my school earlier and stuck to revising what I had learnt there,” she said.

K. Harshitha, a candidate who attempted the exam for the second time, said that the chemistry and biology components were direct and simple. “The overall paper too was a lot less challenging than the previous years,” she said.

While Tamil Nadu has an annual residential crash course ahead of NEET for nearly 9,000 government school students, the shutdown of educational institutions this year meant that students only had access to a free online coaching programme.

“I attended the coaching programme for a few weeks, but found it more productive to prepare on my own for the last one month,” said Sumana, a student from Thirupattur. She said that she found the exam easier than expected but that the physics component was challenging. “Many of us began full fledged preparations only after the new date for the exam was announced since we were not sure of whether the exam would be conducted,” she said.

Since coaching institutes remained shut since march, classes were held online for students through the last four months. S. Thyagarajan, the parent of a candidate from Alwarthirunagar, said he had paid ₹65,000 for a year’s coaching with a centre in Porur. “The course was supposed to start after the Class 12 exams but then the lockdown happened. My son had to attend only online classes which were erratic. How can you learn if you cannot meet with your teacher?,” he asked.

Many other candidates chose to prepare on their own. Suba Balamurugan, whose daughter Nehashri took the test in Kendriya Vidyalaya island grounds, said the girl did not take up private coaching. “We bought old materials, downloaded online tests and the free tests offered online by coaching centres and the National Testing Agency. We decided to allow her to take a break this year and prepare for the test next year if she does well this time,” she said.

As has been the case for the last few years, most students found physics to be most challenging. “The exam this year, however, was easier than the last few years and the paper largely stuck to the NCERT textbook except for very few questions,” said Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services.

Mr. Tiwari said that the additional challenge they had on hand was to orient students towards sitting for longer hours with a mask on and shading OMR sheets while wearing gloves. “We encouraged all students to practice this while attempting mock tests at home,” he said.