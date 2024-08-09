How South India’s earliest cement company was formed

Aditya Birla Group’s flagship UltraTech Cement Limited recently buying 32.72% from promoters, including N. Srinivasan, and their associates in India Cements Ltd. for ₹3,954 crore, thereby acquiring a controlling stake (over 51%) in the 78-year-old company, has been a major development in an otherwise quite corporate world of Tamil Nadu. India Cements was one of south India’s earliest cement companies to be formed in 1946, a year before India’s Independence, when S.N.N. Sankaralinga Iyer, an indigenous banker from Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli, and his young partner from Thanjavur T.S. Narayanaswami (N. Srinivasan’s father) got their act together.

Vast tracts of limestone

Sankaralinga Iyer was certain that there was a tremendous potential for industrial development in Tirunelveli district. In 1942, on a visit to the hamlet of Talaiyuthu, he “stumbled” upon something that was to change the face of the village forever — beneath the barren landscape lay vast tracts of limestone, according to a coffee-table book on the company. The book, released in 2018 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, chronicled the journey of India Cements over the last seven decades and also its vice-chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan’s 50 years of association with the company (1968-2018).

“Soon after, in a hotel in Ramanathapuram, he saw a local staff member drop a stone into some water to purify it. Excited about what this could mean, he got the stone tested, and it was confirmed that the stone was, indeed, gypsum. Tirunelveli had enough supplies of both limestone and gypsum, the raw materials required for the manufacture of cement,” the book said. At the same time, T.S. Narayanaswami was honing his business skills in Madras as a junior officer in the Indo Commercial Bank.

The year 1945 marked the end of the Second World War, and with India’s Independence in sight, there was a call for nation-builders to grow the nascent economy, which also led to the birth of India Cements.

First factory

Sankaralinga Iyer did the ground research and drew up the plan and T.S. Narayanaswami liaised with the government and removed the hurdles to the proposal. And thus, in 1946, in the dawn of a soon-to-be-independent nation, was born one of south India’s earliest cement companies, with its very first factory in the little-known village of Talaiyuthu. Soon, the area would come to be known as the township of Sankarnagar, after the India Cements flagship plant, according to the book.

India Cements was incorporated on February 21, 1946, in technical collaboration with FLSmidth and Co. of Denmark. Under the agreement, the Danish company would provide technical know-how, design and engineering of the plant, and machinery. In the era before Independence, the company also offered its shares to investors in an initial public offering of ₹1 crore, becoming the first Indian company to offer a public issue. The issue was oversubscribed. Machinery came all the way from Denmark in 1947 and the production commenced at Talaiyuthu in August 1949 with an initial capacity of one lakh tonnes a year.

Licence granted

In 1956, T.S. Narayanaswami was made an ex-officio director on the board of India Cements, while in 1962 Sankaralinga Iyer’s son, K.S. Narayanan was also made an ex-officio director on the board. India Cements was one of the six cement companies to be granted licences across India to meet the increasing demand for cement as part of the Indian government’s planned industrial expansion.

By 1959, the capacity at the Sankarnagar plant expanded almost five-fold. That year, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, accompanied by Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, visited the plant. In 1963, India Cements established its second plant at Sankaridurg in Salem, with a capacity of two lakh tonnes a year. Five years later, due to the unexpected demise of his father T.S. Narayanaswami, N. Srinivasan had to cut short his post-graduate studies in the U.S. and assume a role at India Cements. Four years later, Sankaralinga Iyer passed away. India Cements’ promoters also averted a takeover attempt by ITC, of which details are not known.

Removed from board

Meanwhile, differences of opinion cropped up between K. S. Narayanan and N. Srinivasan. In 1979, Srinivasan was removed from the board. In September 1989, he made a comeback and became the face of the company.

In mid-2000, N. Srinivasan and his brother N. Ramachandran bought out the stake of N. Sankar (son of K.S. Narayanan) of Sanmar Group in India Cements. In 2009, Srinivasan bought out Ramachandran’s entire stake in India Cements to become the sole promoter. Srinivasan took the company to newer heights with his aggressive acquisition strategies, key among them include Raasi Cements, and the Chilamkur plant of Coromandel Fertilisers (now known as Coromandel International Ltd.)

India Cements’ current capacity is 14.45 million tonnes per annum of grey cement, with 12.95 million tonnes being made in Tamil Nadu and the rest in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. In his message to employees, N. Srinivasan said that due to the financial woes and unsuccessful efforts at monetising some of the company’s landholdings, selling to UltraTech was the only viable option.

UltraTech inherits a company with over seven decades of history and strong cement brands such as Sankar Super Power, Coromandel Super Power, Coromandel King, and Raasi Gold, which have found their use in landmark projects, monuments, architectural masterpieces, and a range of houses.

Change is the only constant. The change of guard at India Cements is bound to redefine Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape.