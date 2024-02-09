How Karunanidhi funded his scheme to stamp out hand-rickshaws in T.N.

February 09, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

“Long back, over 2,000 hand-rickshaws used to ply in Chennai and Cuddalore. A well-built man seated on the rickshaw being pulled by a lean man in searing heat on Chennai roads was a tragic sight... In view of this, the then Chief Minister, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, banned such rickshaws on June 3, 1973. He compensated the rickshaw-pullers and replaced their rickshaws with cycle rickshaws.” Thus read a display board put up in front of a hand-rickshaw showcased at an expo, highlighting the DMK stalwart’s achievements, at Egmore Museum last year.

A report from The Hindu, dated April 13, 1973, refers to the government announcement in this regard. “Rickshaw-pullers across the State will receive cycle-rickshaws as a birthday gift of Chief Minister Karunanidhi on June 3. There will be no more hand-drawn rickshaws in the State after the completion of the gift scheme.” Subsequently, the Chief Minister’s rehabilitation fund for hand-rickshaw-pullers was announced and donations were sought. The Chief Minister had estimated that the scheme would cost about ₹22 lakh. Eventually, ₹20 lakh was handed over to him on his 50th birthday. The sum included ₹17.5 lakh donated by the merchants across the State. The rest came from his friends and admirers, says a report in The Hindu dated June 4, 1973.

According to another report, it was decided on May 30 that year that those who surrendered their rickshaws would be granted licence for cycle-rickshaws. Those owning up to three hand-rickshaws would be given one cycle-rickshaw (costing ₹1,000); between four and eight hand-rickshaws, two cycle-rickshaws; and over nine hand-rickshaws, three cycle-rickshaws. Furthermore, if they were to purchase a new cycle-rickshaw, ₹800 in credit was arranged and ₹200 was given in cash. There were a total of 707 licensed rickshaw-pullers in Madras at that time. It was decided that the first batch of cycle-rickshaws would be given away on June 3, and the second batch on June 30 in Madras. “I was in the Rajaji Hall on the day when the first batch was distributed. The scheme kicked off in Madras and was expanded to other places. By mid-1970s, hand-rickshaws vanished from the State,” DMK organising secretary and former MP R.S. Bharathi recalls.

Efforts since the 1940s

Interestingly, reports in The Hindu point out that efforts were made to eliminate hand-rickshaws, especially in Madras, right from the 1940s. On December 18, 1946, several representations were intended to be made in the City Council. The first of them entailed doing away with rickshaw-pulling by urging the government to amend the City Municipal Corporation Act and ban hand-rickshaw licensing from April 1, 1947, “as it was repugnant to the dignity of India”.

The issue was also raised in the Madras Assembly in 1949. A November 9 report that year documents the reduction in the number of hand -rickshaws in the State, following the restrictions imposed on the issuance of licence to those deemed weak, old and infirm. “In pursuance of the Government’s Policy, the Madras Hackney Carriage Act, 1911, was amended in 1948, empowering Commissioners to limit the number of vehicles to be registered annually. Under this power, the Commissioner of Police, Madras, has reduced the number of rickshaws in the city from 6,000 to 4,250,” it said.

The number of hand-rickshaws further dipped to 3,750 in the city, according to a report published on October 21, 1955. It was also decided that steps would be taken to gradually reduce the number of such rickshaws henceforth. In the late 1950s, these rickshaws were cited as the reason for traffic snarls in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic and Licensing, Madras, wrote on August 22, 1958, in The Hindu, “We should eliminate slow-moving traffic gradually. It is necessary that the public should agitate and take immediate steps for removal of the rickshaws, at least by stages. No civilised nation tolerates rickshaw-pulling — human beings brought down to the level of draught animals.”

The numbers dwindled further, and in 1973, Karunanidhi, while announcing the scheme, put the total number of licensed rickshaws at 2,000 in Cuddalore, Madras, Vellore, and Madurai.

Administrative constraints

Asked whether there were any administrative constraints in implementing the ban during the Karunanidhi government, DMK spokesperson and former MP T.K.S. Elangovan replied in the negative. “There were no hindrances to the implementation of the scheme. To enforce the ban, the government may have initiated efforts to train some of rickshaw-pullers in pedalling the cycle-rickshaws,” he said, denying any political opposition or dissent from trade unions. “A human pulling another human in a vehicle is not correct. It is with this intention that Kalaignar abolished the practice. There were, in the main, no objections to the scheme,” he said.

“Initially, after the announcement was made through a Government Order, hand-rickshaw licences were put on hold, and it was decided that licences would be issued only for cycle-rickshaws henceforth,” says Mr. Bharathi.

On November 27, 1973, the Tamil Nadu Hackney Carriage (Amendment) Bill was introduced, and five days later, it was passed. Transport Minister Panruti S. Ramachandran detailed the number of cycle-rickshaws distributed, according to a report published in The Hindu on December 2, 1973.

A few criticisms

The report also points to a few criticisms. One of them was against the pictures of DMK founder C.N. Annadurai and Karunanidhi drawn on the gifted cycle-rickshaws. Mr. Ramachandran denied any political motive. Though there were perceptions that rickshaw-pulling had to be given up voluntarily and cycle-rickshaws should not be forced by legislation, the Bill was largely welcomed.

Five decades after the ban, auto-rickshaws have largely replaced cycle-rickshaws. But, at some places in Chennai like George Town, rickshaws are preferred for short-distance travel. Periasamy, 76, a cycle-rickshaw driver from Mint Street, recounts how hand-rickshaws were banned. Once a hand-rickshaw-puller himself, he says, “The government did replace all the hand-rickshaws and asked us to switch to cycle-rickshaws. Since most of the hand-rickshaw-pullers did not own the vehicles, it was the owners who received the compensation. It was for them to decide whether to employ us later or not.”

A report published in The Hindu on May 31, 1973, quoting Mr. Ramachandran, says, “Of the 1,294 licensed hand-drawn rickshaws in the city, 46 were owned by the pullers themselves, while the rest were owned by 589 persons.” However, Periasamy adds, “It was this government that put an end to the travails of pulling rickshaws.”