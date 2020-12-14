How is MRP fixed for liquor, asks HC

14 December 2020 21:20 IST

MADURAI

Activist M. Rajeswari Priya of Anaithu Makkal Arasiyal Katchi moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking a direction to curb corrupt practices in Tasmac shops, including sale of liquor above maximum retail price (MRP) and sale of spurious liquor.

The petitioner said the State government must ensure that all Tasmac shops provided computerised bills/receipts through point of sale facility. Those shops which did not follow this must be closed down. All the existing laws must be strictly implemented, she said.

Advertising

Advertising

Further, the petitioner demanded that these measures must be implemented for now in order to achieve total prohibition in the future. Widespread public awareness of the deleterious effects of alcohol must be created to benefit the younger generations, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi sought a response from the State government on the steps taken to prevent corrupt practices and if action was taken with regard to sale of spurious liquor. The court also sought to know how the MRP for liquor was fixed. The case was adjourned for further hearing.