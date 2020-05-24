How is medical waste being disposed of, asks Stalin

Chennai

24 May 2020 23:48 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday urged the State government to disclose details of how medical waste was disposed of scientifically each day. He urged the State government to put the details on the website of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

In a statement, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), RT-PCR kits, gloves, face masks, syringes used by health workers and people during the past 60 days had become medical waste.

Advertising

Advertising

“The TNPCB has the responsibility to collect the medical waste by following due procedures and to dispose them of,” he contended and claimed that only three of the 11 private firms outsourced with the task were recognised.

“The TNPCB has not made public how it is disposing of the medical waste,” he said.

The waste was to be treated in incinerators, but they were being dumped in the dumping yard along with the rest of the garbage, he alleged.