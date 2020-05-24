Tamil Nadu

How is medical waste being disposed of, asks Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday urged the State government to disclose details of how medical waste was disposed of scientifically each day. He urged the State government to put the details on the website of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

In a statement, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), RT-PCR kits, gloves, face masks, syringes used by health workers and people during the past 60 days had become medical waste.

“The TNPCB has the responsibility to collect the medical waste by following due procedures and to dispose them of,” he contended and claimed that only three of the 11 private firms outsourced with the task were recognised.

“The TNPCB has not made public how it is disposing of the medical waste,” he said.

The waste was to be treated in incinerators, but they were being dumped in the dumping yard along with the rest of the garbage, he alleged.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2020 11:50:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/how-is-medical-waste-being-disposed-of-asks-stalin/article31666385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY