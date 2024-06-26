GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How can you withdraw appeals against CM and other DMK MLAs, Madras High Court judge asks Assembly Secretariat and Privileges Committee

Justice S.M. Subramaniam poses the question when they express their intent to withdraw the appeals filed in 2021 in connection with the 2017 privilege proceedings for displaying gutkha sachets in the House

Updated - June 26, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The court wondered what the common man would think of the judiciary if it allows the State to file appeals during one regime and withdraw them during the next regime.

The court wondered what the common man would think of the judiciary if it allows the State to file appeals during one regime and withdraw them during the next regime.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday questioned the propriety behind the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat and its Privileges Committee wanting to withdraw writ appeals filed in February 2021 against a single judge’s 2020 order in favour of incumbent Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and a few other DMK MLAs in proceedings initiated against them for displaying gutkha sachets in the House in 2017.

When the appeals were listed before a Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R. Muniyapparaj represented that the appellants intended to withdraw the appeals. However, the senior judge in the Bench asked how fair it would be on the part of the appellants to do so just because the DMK had assumed power in the State in May 2021.

Asking what would a common man think about the judiciary if it allows the State to file appeals during one regime and withdraw them during the next regime, the judge asked whether the State would ever withdraw any writ appeal filed against an ordinary government servant. He directed the APP to get proper instructions on the issue from the Assembly Secretariat as well as the Privileges Committee by July 2.

The gutkha sachets were displayed in the House, when the DMK was in the opposition, to highlight the sale of the banned products during the AIADMK regime. The first show cause notice issued by the Privileges Committee to Mr. Stalin, in his capacity as the then Leader of the Opposition, and the other DMK MLAs was quashed by a Division Bench of the High Court in August 2020.

However, while doing so, the Division Bench gave liberty to the Privileges Committee to initiate fresh proceedings if it was still of the view that any of the privileges of the House had been breached. On the strength of such liberty, the Committee had issued fresh notices to all the DMK MLAs in 2020. A single judge quashed the fresh show cause notices too in September 2020 leading to the present appeals preferred in 2021.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.