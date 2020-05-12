How can we pay full salary to those who have not worked even for a single day, asks Industry

Tamil Nadu Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association limited is not in favour of paying full salary to labourers.

In a press statement, association president S. Anburajan said, “We are surprised to note that the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has issued an order to pay full salary for all workers irrespective of their working status.”

“It is not justifiable to pay full salary for the people who have not worked even for a single day. There are frontline workers, security guards and hospital staff who have reported for duty on all the working days. They have rendered more than that of a normal month. Is it justified to pay the same salary for these people and as well as for the people who have not worked during these days?”

He said that the MHRD must instead recall the notification. “We suggest that the Central government may come forward to pay at least 50% of the salary. The employers will pay 25% from their pocket. For this, the government need not spend from its exchequer. The fund is available with the Employees State Insurance Corporation,” he said.

He said due to severe cash crunch, it was difficult for entrepreneurs to pay salary. Many neighbouring States had come forward to absorb the interest portion of the salary amount borrowed from the banks, he said demanding that the TN government too must follow suit.

He said that without migrant workers, industries in Tamil Nadu may not kick-start. He called for an amendment to the labour laws of the State. “Unless the rules are relaxed, it will be impossible to revive the industries and regain the production. We appeal to the State government to study the relaxation announced by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and make suitable amendments to the labour laws,” he said.

Mr. Anburajan said the Tamil Nadu government, which chose not to have any representation of members from micro, small and medium industries in a high-level committee constituted to assess economic damage, was proof of a non-inclusive system.

“We are not going to beg the government for inducting a representative from the MSME sector. Instead, we are worried about the three-month time given to members of the committee to assess the damage. Unless it is done in 15 days, it cannot be acted upon,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tangedco had chosen to bill all the MSME entrepreneurs 90% of the demand charge for April irrespective of whether they functioned or not during the lockdown. Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC), in its order, had clearly stated that if any industry was closed during the lockdown, only 20% of the demand charge had to be collected, he pointed out.