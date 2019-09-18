How can a party member contest on symbols of other parties, asks HC

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Election Commission as well as the DMK and the AIADMK to a plea to declare as illegal the results of polls in five Parliamentary constituencies where members of different political parties had contested on the reserved election symbols belonging to the two principal Dravidian parties.

A Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee also ordered notices returnable by November 12 to four Parliamentarians — T.R. Paarivendhar (Perambalur) of the Indiya Jananaya Katchi, D. Ravikumar (Villupuram) of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, A. Ganeshamurthi (Erode) of the MDMK and A.K.P. Chinnaraj (Namakkal) of the Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi — who had contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.

A notice was also ordered to K. Krishnasamy of Puthiya Tamilagam, who had unsuccessfully contested on the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol of the AIADMK from the Tenkasi (reserved) constituency. The judges wanted to know if it was right to have allowed the five of them to contest on symbols belonging to other parties.

The notices were ordered on a PIL petition filed by M.L. Ravi of the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. His counsel, T. Sivagnanasambandan, pointed out that allotment of symbols to candidates in the electoral fray was governed by the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968. As per proviso 13 of the Order, a reserved symbol could be allotted to a candidate only if he/she was a member of the party concerned, his/her name was borne on the rolls of the party and a declaration to that effect in Form B had been signed by the party supremo. It was essential that the candidate should not be a member of any other party. Despite such stipulations, the counsel alleged that all four MPs as well as Mr. Krishnasamy were actually top-level office-bearers in their respective parties and yet they had contested on symbols reserved for DMK and AIADMK without resigning from the posts held by them in their parent parties.