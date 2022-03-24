March 24, 2022 17:54 IST

Onion puffs are a popular snack across Tamil Nadu. They are a staple in tea shops and most school and college canteens. But where do they come from? has four units that make these onion puffs. Hundreds of onion puffs are whipped up daily at these units and are then distributed at tea shops across the city. A. Krishnakumar runs a family unit at Telungupalayam which makes 5,000 onion puffs everyday. Their onion puffs are palm-sized crispy triangles. Telungupalayam in Coimbatore