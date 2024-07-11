How a co-operative model of farming helped boost floriculture in Tamil Nadu

In the late 1990s, when information technology was fledgling and manufacturing was booming, the Tamil Nadu government identified floriculture as another priority area. It devised a co-operative model of farming for its development. This initiative, named TANFLORA (Tamil Nadu Flora), has grown manifold. Today, flowers grown under TANFLORA, especially roses, are exported to various countries.

The seeds for this venture were sown under the leadership of M.S. Sreenivasan, then Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). “It was planned to have a project on 50 hectares where individual growers would be allotted 2 hectares each. The concept of TANFLORA was production by individual growers under a common brand [similar to Carmel of AGREXCO, Israel],” says TIDCO Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri. Hosur in Krishnagiri district was an ideal location for this venture because of its climatic conditions.

Study done and concept finalised

The project was first named Floriculture Infrastructure Park. The TIDCO studied the techno-economic feasibility of the project and its officials visited Israel. Then, it finalised the concept of co-operative farming backed by common infrastructure. Then, CCL Flowers Ltd. was the largest grower of cut roses, on 15 hectares, in Hosur. The company was producing exotic Dutch roses and exporting them. CCL Flowers Ltd. was conceived by its managing director, Naseem Ahmed, of MNA & Associates. The TIDCO roped it in as a joint venture partner. The total equity was ₹591.40 lakh, which was contributed equally by the TIDCO and the MNA Group. TANFLORA Infrastructure Park Limited was incorporated on May 27,1998, and an agreement was signed on October 23, 1998, by the TIDCO and the MNA & Associates.

The project came up near Amudagondapalli. Naseem Ahmed became the first managing director of the company that was conceived as the fourth largest project for flowers in the world, with a production target of 65 million stem roses a year on a 53-hectare campus. According to Mr. Nanduri, “TANFLORA laid out a production area of 53 hectares. It retained 3 hectares for a model production unit and created 25 grower units of 2 hectares each, which were allotted to 25 individual companies.” The role of the grower was to establish production facilities and hand over roses to TANFLORA for processing and marketing.

But it took a lot of struggle for TANFLORA to get this project up and running. In 2001, there was a major setback: a term loan of ₹995 lakh sanctioned to TANFLORA by SIDBI, Chennai, in July 2001, was re-called on the demise of Naseem Ahmed. TANFLORA had to struggle for loans and then the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) released ₹342 lakh in grant for establishing cold storage and a grading hall. With the support of the TIDCO, funds to the tune of ₹6.48 crore were provided under ASIDE Scheme, and SBI Agriculture Development Branch, Hosur, came forward to lend to TANFLORA and its 25 growers. And then Najeeb Ahmed took over as the TANFLORA managing director.

“It was 2006 when the project came to be implemented. In 2009, the growers suffered a huge damage to their polyhouses from a heavy storm. But SBI gave some concessions in interest. And by the end of March 2012, all the loans were cleared,” recalls Mr. Najeeb Ahmed. The project ran into another hurdle in 2014: a severe water shortage. This issue was addressed by the TIDCO with the support of the government. “We were permitted to draw water from the Kelavarapally Dam,” he says. “Currently, TANFLORA is doing well. We are a debt-free project. And we have been giving dividends,” he adds.

Drought since 2011

Asked how much water is consumed, Mr. Nanduri says, “TANFLORA will consume 3 million litres of water a day. Since 2011, the area has been facing a severe drought. When TANFLORA was started, the project had 34 borewells on the campus, which were enough to meet its needs. The borewells are no longer a reliable source. TANFLORA invested a large sum in establishing facilities to store over 13 crore litres of rainwater; but these facilities could not be utilised fully because of the failing rainfall.”

According to the TIDCO, there were a number of old red rose varieties introduced to India by European breeders in the early 1990s. TANFLORA acquired global rights to a new red rose in 2005 from an European breeder. Negotiations were held at Amsterdam with the help of TIDCO and APEDA officials. TANFLORA named it ‘Taj Mahal, Symbol of Love’. It is a leading variety from India now in the world markets. “Today, Taj Mahal is the de facto standard red rose grown in every floriculture project in India, and the production of all other red rose varieties has ceased. Taj Mahal gave TANFLORA the ability to produce flowers that were on a par with those from European or African growers,” Mr. Nanduri notes.

Mr. Nanduri says, “TANFLORA is producing flowers on 30 hectares. Future goals are to bring 50 hectares under polyhouse cultivation, incorporate value addition, and add more products to the portfolio.” TANFLORA’s revenue stood at ₹11.19 crore for the financial year 2023-24.