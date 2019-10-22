Houses burgled in Vellore, Tirupattur

Houses in Vellore and Tirupattur were burgled, when the family members were away. Burglars gained entry by breaking open the back door of the house of Thirunavukkarasu, 60, a retired government employee, in Netaji Nagar, Virupatchipuram. They decamped with over 20 sovereigns of gold jewellery. The family members who were away from Friday, returned home on Monday, to find the jewels missing from the almirah. A complaint was lodged with the Bagayam police.
In a similar way, burglars struck at the house of Chennakesavan, 55, in Durai Nagar, Tirupattur. He works with the railway mail service. The burglars entered the house when the family members were away. Twenty sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹65,000 were reported missing. The Tirupattur Town police have registered a case and fingerprints experts have collected evidence from the scene of crime.
