House, vehicle damaged in elephant attack

Animal returns to forest after an hour

A car and a house were damaged in an elephant attack near Baragur early Thursday. Forest Department officials are investigating.

According to Forest Department officials, a wild tusker strayed out of the forest area, in Kongadai village near Anthiyur, early on Thursday.

It attacked the front part of a tiled house, owned by farmer Arukanni, and damaged a vehicle parked in front of the house.

The farmer, who noticed the elephant in front of his house, stayed indoor. The elephant returned to the forest after almost an hour, the officials said.

Baragur forest range officials have registered a case, and are investigating.

Forest officials said this was the first time that such an incident had been reported in the area.

Officials said damage was being assessed, and a team of officials had been deployed there to check elephant movement in the area.