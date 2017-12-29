House to convene on Jan. 8; TTV, Minister exchange fire

The Legislative Assembly will convene on January 8, 2018, for its next session and will begin with the Governor’s Address. A notification to this effect was issued by the Governor on Thursday.

The session, which will begin at 10 a.m. on January 8, is expected to be interesting, with ousted AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, who won the Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency bypoll as an Independent, set to enter the House.

He will take oath as an MLA on Friday afternoon in the Speaker’s chamber.

Mr. Dhinakaran’s Assembly debut has already triggered a war of words, with Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar calling the former a “bedbug.”

When asked to comment on the impact that the sidelined leader is likely to have on House proceedings, the Minister said he was not afraid of anyone, especially bedbugs. On Thursday, Mr. Dhinakaran told reporters that Mr. Jayakumar was “a comedian.”

Responding to Mr. Jayakumar’s comments, Mr. Dhinakaran taunted the Minister and called him “a dengue mosquito.”

“If a bedbug bites, there would only be slight blood loss. But now, there are many dengue mosquitoes in the garb of Ministers in the government,” he added.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian told reporters that Mr. Dhinakaran will be given a separate seat in the Assembly.