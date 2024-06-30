House passes Bill increasing age limit of chief of SC/ST commission

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday approved an amendment to the State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, enhancing the age limit for the Chief of the Commission from 70 to 75 years.

Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj tabled the Bill. The change had been proposed to utilise the services of experienced former judges of the High Court. M. Sinthanai Selvan of the VCK demanded that the government consider including eminent persons from fields other than the judiciary for the post of chief of the panel.

The House passed a Bill to amend the Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act to promote gender equality, providing rights to unmarried women on a par with those of unmarried men.

On the merger of village panchayats with urban local bodies, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru told the House that a committee, comprising secretaries of his department and Rural Development, would hold public hearings. Later, the House adopted two Bills concerning urban local bodies. Ten other Bills were also passed and the Assembly adjourned sine die.

