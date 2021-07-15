House, car damaged in elephant attack in Erode district

ERODE

15 July 2021 16:45 IST

Forest Department officials said a wild tusker strayed out of the forest areas at Kongadai village near Anthiyur early on Thursday morning

A car and a house were damaged in an elephant attack near Baragur, early on Thursday morning. Forest Department officials are investigating.

According to Forest officials, a wild tusker strayed out of the forest areas at Kongadai village near Anthiyur early on Thursday morning. The tusker attacked the front part of a tiled house owned by a farmer, Arukanni and also damaged a car which was parked in front of the house.

The farmer, who noticed elephant movement in front of his house, stayed indoors fearing an attack. The elephant returned to the forest after almost an hour, officials said. Baragur forest range officials have registered a case and are investigating.

Forest officials said that this is the first time such an incident has been reported in the area. Officials said that the damage is being assessed and a Forest team has been deployed at the place to check elephant movement in the area.