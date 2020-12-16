House built on corporation road at Ambattur demolished

CHENNAI

16 December 2020 01:04 IST

Owner fails to get the building regularised by CMDA

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday demolished a house constructed by a resident on a corporation road in Ambattur.

The civic officials of Ambattur zone in ward 93 demolished the house following a direction from the court to take action. The house was constructed on Erode Jaganathan Street at Golden George Nagar. According to officials, the house was constructed in 2007 while the area was under Ambattur municipality.

After neighbours complained against the unauthorised building, the case went to the High Court which asked the owner of the unauthorised building to get it regularised. But the owner failed to get the building regularised from Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

The GCC issued notices as per Town and Country Planning Act before demolishing the building.

Officials said many such unauthorised buildings have to be demolished to prevent water stagnation in many neighbourhoods during the monsoon.

Civic officials on Tuesday inspected localities affected by water stagnation during the recent rains. They have also received complaints from residents about their neighbours encroaching upon government lands. Officials inspected MGR canal at Ramasamy Salai, Lakshmanasamy Salai and Anna Main Road in ward 131 and the construction of a stormwater drain link in ward 138 at Bharathidasan colony in Kodambakkam zone.

They said the work on stormwater drains would be completed in some of the 58 locations. Most of the neighbourhoods with frequent complaints of water stagnation will get new drains after the monsoon.