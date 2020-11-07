Hotels seek relief from high water charges

CHENNAI

‘Four-fold increase in charges after digital meters were installed’

Members of the Chennai Hotels’ Association have complained that many hotels were billed exorbitant water charges by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) after digital water meters were fitted earlier this year. Such abnormal charges would affect the industry that had been worst hit during the pandemic.

Association president M. Ravi said digital meters were installed during March. Many hotels and restaurants in the city received notices to pay bills that were a minimum four times higher than the usual water charges. Bills were raised even for the months when hotels were shut during the lockdown.

“Many of us are able to do 30%-35% of sales only even after relaxations to operate provided by the government. Such additional charges would add burden to the hoteliers,” he said.

The association has represented to Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani to waive off water charges.

The water board had started installing digital water meters with automated readings in commercial buildings under the Smart City Mission. It had identified 12,708 properties were to be installed.

According to the water board, those who use nearly 5,000 kilolitres of water every month were in the category of water-intensive consumers. Officials said digital meters had been installed in about 9,000 commercial establishments so far. Charges were levied according to the consumption and tariff for metered connections remained the same.