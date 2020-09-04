Hotels say customers attracted to staycations, want to be taken care of

‘We’re trying to address their doubts and fears; this is a positive trend’

Just days after they reopened following months of lockdown, hotels have been getting enquiries about staycations from individuals and families. People who are fed up with looking after themselves and need a break have been calling them up.

“Of course they have doubts and fears, which we are trying to address. But this is a positive trend that we are seeing. We are getting calls from corporates too, asking for details of offers,” said Krishnakumar Menon, Aloft Hotels.

Hotels are now trying out fresh menus that will suit the new norms. “We won’t have buffets. Many hotels are conducting trials at their restaurants with additional spacing. Though we have reopened officially, our store rooms are still being stocked and kitchens trying out new menus,” said another hotelier.

Hotels that had offered space to emergency personnel and to corporates have already put safety protocols in place. “The standard operating procedures given by the Tamil Nadu government will be implemented properly since it is for the welfare of customers and hotels. In fact, most of us have stringent norms already in place. Hotels have also ensured that the staff are trained in the new protocol,” said T. Nataraajan, honourary secretary, South India Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Taking safety practices to the next level, ITC Grand Chola has begun implementing WeAssure practices certified by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare and DNV GL Business Assurance.

Zubin Songadwala, general manager of the hotel, said they were looking forward to curating wedding festivities and other banqueting events which have been awaiting the lifting of the lockdown. “With people craving for a break from home, but reluctant to travel far, we have designed some very inviting safe staycation packages for guests to indulge in, work, or unwind,” he said.

Kerrie Hannaford, Vice President (Commercial), Accor India, said they have a ‘Let Us Take Care of You’ campaign in all hotels, by which they are extending a 20% discount on the best available rates on room rents, which include a breakfast and one major meal.