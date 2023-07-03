Hotels, lodges in T.N. directed to provide amenities for guests’ drivers

July 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Hotels and lodges in Tamil Nadu have been mandated to provide dormitory along with toilet and bathroom facilities for the benefit of the drivers of its guests. An amendment to this effect was made in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules, 2019, recently.

According to the notification issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department, using its powers conferred under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, one bed space in the dormitory was to be ensured for “each car parking space required for the guest rooms.”

For every eight beds, a separate toilet and a separate bathroom were to be provided attached to the dormitory “exclusively to provide accommodation to the drivers of the guests.” The dormitory was to be provided either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a 250-m radius of the premises.

