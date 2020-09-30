Hotel GMs to conduct bike rally on October 2

Initiative aims at reinvigorating hospitality sector

In an effort to revive tourism and safe travel, a group of general managers of hotels in and around the city will go on a bike rally from Thiruvanmiyur to Mamallapuram on October 2.

Called the Chennai Hotel General Managers, there are 60 of them in the group, and they plan to spread the message that the city is a safe destination and that hotels are ready to welcome back guests with safety protocols in place.

The schedule

Titled as ‘Rediscover Chennai, Rediscover Life’, the general managers will leave by 7 a.m. on Friday morning, reach the tourist town via Rajiv Gandhi Salai and ride back via the East Coast Road.

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, The Park, said though hotels, restaurants and bars had reopened after five months, people were still apprehensive of dining out or staying out. “We want to tell people that if they follow safety protocols, they will be safe. Hotels have been given stringent norms by the government in every aspect of running a hotel,” he said.

‘Extremely challenging’

Shabin Sarvottam, Hotel Radisson GRT, said the pandemic had been extremely challenging for the tourism sector. The hospitality industry was an integral part of the economy as it ensured lakhs of job opportunities and generates revenue. “Hoteliers have come together to boost the hospitality industry and take back guests to re-experience the most wonderful yet safe services,” he said.

Hotels have already begun getting guests opting for short staycations.