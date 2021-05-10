Get ready for searing heat from today

Isolated rains to continue over Western Ghat districts till May 14

Coastal and adjoining interior districts may have to brace for scorching weather as mercury level is expected to rise by two or three degree Celsius above normal from May 11. However, some of the south coastal and western ghats districts may continue to enjoy thunderstorm activity till May 14.

Though the day temperature is close to normal, places like Chennai have been experiencing sultry weather owing to high humidity levels aided by moist easterlies. On Monday, Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius and high humidity level of 73%. Meenambakkam registered a day temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius. This weather is likely to change in the next few days.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said moist easterly winds had helped day temperature stay close to or below normal so far across the State this May. But, the maximum temperature is likely to climb up by two or three notches over the coastal places. Dry surface winds from west or northwest direction may push up the mercury level.

However, seasonal thunderstorm activity will continue in some parts. A cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and a trough running from it through interior areas may trigger isolated rainfall over Western Ghat districts and south coastal areas. One or two places in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts may get heavy rains on May 14.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. Monday, Eraniel in Kanniyakumari district received the highest rainfall of 7 cm in the State.

Low in Arabian Sea

On the weather system brewing over the Arabian Sea, Mr. Balachandran said a low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean around May 14.

More clarity on its influence over thunderstorm activity and strengthening of westerly winds is expected once the weather system becomes more marked, he added.

The Meteorological Department forecasts that Chennai is likely to record a day temperature of 36 degree Celsius till Wednesday.