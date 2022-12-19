Hot air balloons from across the globe heading towards T.N. for fest

December 19, 2022 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Hot air balloons from various countries are heading towards Tamil Nadu for the eighth edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival (TNIBF), beginning in Pollachi on January 13, 2023.

“For this year’s event, the hot air balloons will come from Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, France, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Around ten balloons are coming this time,” said Benedict Savio, founder, TNIBF and director, Global Media Box.

Three balloons will have a special shape. One of them is a ‘Dino’ balloon, resembling a dinosaur, from Brazil. Another is a ‘Smurf’ cartoon balloon from Belgium and the last one is a ‘Blue Bear’ balloon from Canada. “Pilots from across the globe are visiting Pollachi to fly these balloons. There is one woman pilot coming from the Netherlands. She is the only woman pilot who has been coming to Tamil Nadu for all the eight editions,” Mr. Savio said. Sandeep Nanduri, managing director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), said: “This event will be like a family carnival for all age groups. Visitors can also see the Tamil Nadu Tourism Balloon.”

“We are also looking [to organise] a helicopter ride during the event, and are talking to vendors for this,” he added. Over 25,000 people visited the previous festival, which happened before the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers are expecting a higher footfall this year. The festival will take place with the support of the State’s Department of Tourism.

The average height of the balloons will range from 60 feet to over 100 feet. “These balloons are similar to aircraft, and are made in companies that manufacture aircraft with the permission of the civil aviation authority,” Mr. Savio said.