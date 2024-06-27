GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hosur international airport: T.N. CM Stalin making announcements for publicity, says Annamalai

Former Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retired) V.K. Singh had stated that no airport could be constructed within 150 km radius of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for a period of 25 years since 2008.

Updated - June 27, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai. File

K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Without fulfilling the previous announcements made under Rule 110 in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and in the election manifesto of the DMK, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been making impossible announcements for the sake of publicity, alleged BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said the then Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retired) V.K. Singh had clarified in the Parliament on constructing a new airport in Hosur. He said the Minister had stated that no airport could be constructed within 150 km radius of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for a period of 25 years since 2008 as per the agreement between the Centre and the Bengaluru International Airport Limited.

BIAL mum on plan of Tamil Nadu government to set up airport at Hosur near Bengaluru

Mr. Annamalai also said that the Minister had also clarified that the Tamil Nadu government could enter into an agreement with the private-owned Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) in Hosur for operating flights.

“Instead of developing the existing airport in Hosur, Mr. Stalin announced for construction of a new International Airport in Hosur for the sake of publicity.. Without fulfilling the poll promises and announcements made in Assembly, earlier, Mr. Stalin is making impossible announcements to deceive whom?” he questioned.

