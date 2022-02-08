Hostel warden granted bail

THANJAVUR

08 February 2022 00:38 IST

The hostel warden arrested in connection with the death of a Class XII girl student, who studied at a Christian Missionary school in Thanjavur, was granted bail by a court in Thanjavur on Monday.

According to sources, the hostel warden was arrested by the Thirukattupalli police on charges of causing stress and mental agony to the 17-year-old girl, an inmate of the school hostel. The investigation into the cause of death had been transferred to the CBI recently.

