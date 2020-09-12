Host of safety measures in place for conducting NEET in Tamil Nadu

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has always been conducted in adherence to several rules. This year, a host of added precautions and safety norms has been put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Education Department had earlier this month asked the centres in Tamil Nadu to follow the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the conduct of the examination. Chief Education Officers have sent these guidelines to all schools which are exam centres.
Till last year, candidates were expected to report to the centres an hour in advance. This year, candidates have been allotted staggered shifts to enter the centre from 11 a.m. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.
Candidates can carry a transparent water bottle and a 50-ml sanitizer bottle into the centre and wear masks and gloves. Every year, the candidates are checked and frisked. But this time, body pat frisking will not be done.
A metal detector, with a long handle, will be used. This will be done after a temperature check of the candidate is done with a thermal temperature gun at the entrance.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath