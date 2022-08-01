Tamil Nadu

Hospitals, pharma industry must prioritise affordable healthcare: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting an award to a doctor in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN
Staff Reporter CHENNAI August 01, 2022 23:30 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:30 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday appealed to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to be mindful about ensuring that the people from underprivileged sections of the country are provided affordable and quality healthcare.

Addressing the sixth "Medical Excellence Awards" ceremony organised by the World Tamil Chamber of Commerce here, he said India had a rich legacy since ancient times in the field of medicine, which was based on compassion and empathy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Highlighting that India is a major medical tourism hub as the medical expenses here are cheaper than many South Asian countries, he said that it was, however, important to ensure affordable healthcare for the less privileged in India. Tamil Nadu had a robust healthcare infrastructure like that of Kerala, he said, adding that Chennai remained the medical tourism capital of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congratulating all the doctors and hospitals who received awards at the function, he said the doctors deserved utmost praise and gratitude for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

V.V. Banu Rekha of Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, stressed on the need for increased collaboration between private and public sectors. J. Selvakumar, president, World Tamil Chamber of Commerce, doctor C.M.K. Reddy and others spoke. Doctors and healthcare institutions selected by a jury for their work were felicitated at the function.

Doctors Ramachandran and Usha Rani of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, K.P. Kosygan, Kunal Patel, and Rakesh Gopal of Apollo Hospitals, Raju Sivasamy, M. Ram Prabahar and R. Sundararaman of SIMS Hospital, M. Ramula of Karpaga Vinayaga Institute Of Medical Sciences And Research Center, Kasinathan Nachiappan and Daniel from Meridian Hospital, D.R. Gunasekaran of Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Lasya Thambidurai, C.M. Kishore, V. Pavithra and K. Janarthanan were among the awardees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
health
Read more...