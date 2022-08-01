Hospitals, pharma industry must prioritise affordable healthcare: Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presenting an award to a doctor in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

August 01, 2022 23:30 IST

‘It is important to be mindful of the healthcare needs of the less privileged’

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday appealed to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to be mindful about ensuring that the people from underprivileged sections of the country are provided affordable and quality healthcare.

Addressing the sixth "Medical Excellence Awards" ceremony organised by the World Tamil Chamber of Commerce here, he said India had a rich legacy since ancient times in the field of medicine, which was based on compassion and empathy.

Highlighting that India is a major medical tourism hub as the medical expenses here are cheaper than many South Asian countries, he said that it was, however, important to ensure affordable healthcare for the less privileged in India. Tamil Nadu had a robust healthcare infrastructure like that of Kerala, he said, adding that Chennai remained the medical tourism capital of India.

Congratulating all the doctors and hospitals who received awards at the function, he said the doctors deserved utmost praise and gratitude for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

V.V. Banu Rekha of Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis, stressed on the need for increased collaboration between private and public sectors. J. Selvakumar, president, World Tamil Chamber of Commerce, doctor C.M.K. Reddy and others spoke. Doctors and healthcare institutions selected by a jury for their work were felicitated at the function.

