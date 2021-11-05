Hospitals in Chennai see a number of patients with eye injuries

CHENNAI

Most of them are aged below 35; many children aged below 12 also injured

Eye hospitals in the city have treated scores of persons with eye injuries sustained during Deepavali celebration.

While 28 persons were treated for cracker-related eye injuries at the Government Eye Hospital in Egmore, private hospitals in the city saw at least 10 to 12 cases each in a day. Although many were superficial injuries, a few required intense, prolonged treatment.

Ophthalmologists say at least half the injured were bystanders. On Thursday, the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology Government Ophthalmic Hospital treated 28 persons.

Almost half of them were children aged below 12, said director M.V.S. Prakash. “Incidence of cracker injuries have come down drastically in the last two years. Earlier, the cases used to exceed 100 per day,” he said.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital treated 10 cases, of which nine were mild injuries that did not affect sight, said S. Soundari, medical director,

Chairman Amar Agarwal blamed lack of adult supervision, low awareness about risks in lighting different types of fireworks and ignoring safety guidelines.

‘Pedestrians affected’

Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, said: “It is unfortunate that innocent pedestrians are affected due to the negligence of one group. Ocular injuries in children not only result in physical disability but also affects them psychologically, leading to personality disorders and creating a barrier to future opportunities.”

Lalit Kumar, chairman Department of Ophthalmology, Amrit Hospital, Sowcarpet, said: “Every Deepavali, we treat 10 to 12 patients. Usually, they are bystanders in the 15 to 35 age group.”

On Friday, a pregnant woman was treated for corneal injury. She was a bystander. “Luckily, it was not severe. We have treated her with medication. When a cracker bursts the particles fly at high speed and hit the eye, leading to bleeding injury or corneal laceration or sclearal cut,” he said.

Sankara Nethralaya’s senior vitreoretinal consultants Rajiv Raman and Sneha Giridhar say no fire cracker is safe for the young as they burn at temperatures 10 times the boiling water.

“We get cases every day for two months after Deepavali and they come from across the country. Some of them would have undergone one or two operations but they require multiple procedures to gain some amount of vision,” said Dr. Rajiv. Despite the maximum treatment there are long term consequences, he added.

These specialists suggest wearing protective eyewear and maintaining a safe distance while bursting crackers.