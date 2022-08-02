Tamil Nadu

Hospitals hold breastfeeding week celebrations

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 02, 2022 00:19 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:19 IST

The Institute of Social Paediatrics of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital organised awareness programme as part of breastfeeding week celebration. The theme for this year is ‘Step up for breastfeeding, educate and support.’

District collector Amirtha Jyothi launched the stalls put up by the Integrated Child Development Services zones that are covered by the hospital on Monday. The stalls will exhibit nutritious food that a pregnant woman should consume.

Advertisement
Advertisement

She honoured mothers of low birth weight babies, who by adopting exclusive breastfeeding, ensure their child’s growth and development. The Collector planted saplings in the hospital campus as part of the State government’s Clean Hospital campaign.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rema Chandramohan, director of social paediatrics, hospital Dean B. Balaji besides senior paediatricians, heads of various departments and the vice principal of the college participated.

At Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital the celebration was intended to inform, educate and communicate about breastfeeding as “the first vital step in nurturing a healthy society”, a hospital release stated. Activities such as poster presentation, quiz, skit and street plays besides debates, public outreach programmes in rural areas will be held.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
health
public health/community medicine
Read more...