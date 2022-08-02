Hospitals hold breastfeeding week celebrations

The Institute of Social Paediatrics of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital organised awareness programme as part of breastfeeding week celebration. The theme for this year is ‘Step up for breastfeeding, educate and support.’

District collector Amirtha Jyothi launched the stalls put up by the Integrated Child Development Services zones that are covered by the hospital on Monday. The stalls will exhibit nutritious food that a pregnant woman should consume.

She honoured mothers of low birth weight babies, who by adopting exclusive breastfeeding, ensure their child’s growth and development. The Collector planted saplings in the hospital campus as part of the State government’s Clean Hospital campaign.

Rema Chandramohan, director of social paediatrics, hospital Dean B. Balaji besides senior paediatricians, heads of various departments and the vice principal of the college participated.

At Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital the celebration was intended to inform, educate and communicate about breastfeeding as “the first vital step in nurturing a healthy society”, a hospital release stated. Activities such as poster presentation, quiz, skit and street plays besides debates, public outreach programmes in rural areas will be held.