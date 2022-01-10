Hospitals advised not to take in the asymptomatic

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 00:26 IST

About 7% of the beds at hospitals occupied so far, says J. Radhakrishnan

Hospitals have been asked to avoid admitting asymptomatic patients to prevent crowding of healthcare facilities. At least 15% of the active COVID-19 cases have been admitted to hospitals, accounting for a bed occupancy of 7% in Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said here on Sunday.

Inspecting checkpoints during the lockdown in Chennai, in the presence of Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and police officials, Dr. Radhakrishnan said 5,872 patients had been admitted to hospitals.

To prevent crowding of private hospitals, all civic bodies, including the Greater Chennai Corporation, have taken several initiatives such as increasing the bed capacity at COVID-19 care centres and tele-counselling for patients in home quarantine.

