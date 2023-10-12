ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital to use AI to screen for glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy

October 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Project launched to cover slum dwellers in city on the occasion of World Sight Day observed on 2nd Thursday of October

The Hindu Bureau

R. Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice Chairman (Retd) Cognizant Technology Solution, presenting appreciation certificate to Visalam Kumar, relative of Rajesh Kumar whose eyes were donated to two blind individuals at Rajan Eye Care Hospital during the Glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy detection using artificial intelligence among slum dwellers in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Rajan Eye Care Hospital has launched a project to diagnose diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma among city’s slum dwellers.  

The project was launched in association with Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar on Monday to mark World Sight Day, observed on the second Thursday of October annually.  

R. Chandrasekaran, former executive Vice Chairman of Cognizant Technology Solutions, who launched the project said, artificial intelligence (AI) is exclusively used for retinal image analysis, to treat diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration. “The algorithms, as part of AI, facilitate early intervention and improve patient outcomes,” he said, adding AI had enhanced the field of personalised treatment by including genetic data of individuals, their lifestyle and providing precise and effective healthcare solutions.  

“The future is wearable devices which can detect eye movement, identify proactively potential issues that an individual may have. So, we can prevent serious issues. AI is not a technology-adjunct but a transformation force changing the future landscape of eyecare,” he said.  

Rajan Eye Care Hospital had included people in the tertiary level by taking technology to their doorstep. “The true potential is in taking the bottom of the pyramid along. That is where I find Rajan Eye Care is a noble institution. Today’s programme is addressing the people in the tertiary level,” Mr. Chandrasekaran said.

The hospital’s chairman and medical director Mohan Rajan said in India 20 million people are blind and another 25 million are visually impaired.  RCM T. Nagar president Kavitha Shankar also spoke. On the occasion the families of two donors and a recipient were honoured.  

