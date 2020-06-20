Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital to get second lab within a week

With the number of COVID-19 positive cases, particularly indigenous cases, increasing in the district alarmingly, one more Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction lab to test the viral infection is to be commissioned within a week in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

This is the second lab to be established in the hospital as the first facility was inaugurated on April 18, said Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju after giving away COVID-19 relief worth ₹8.13 crore to self-help groups and the physically challenged people and ₹7.74 lakh-worth welfare measures to differently abled people here on Friday. He said COVID -19 was posing a serious threat though frontline health workers were waging a valiant battle against it. Since no vaccine had been found as yet, people should cooperate with the official machinery in ensuring physical distancing and following safety measures.

He said a team of Indians stranded in Iran would reach Thoothukudi on June 28 by an Indian naval ship.