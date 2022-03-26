Hospital performs rare procedure, saves doctor and her child

The 27-year-old pregnant woman had a tumour in her left kidney

A 27-year-old pregnant doctor with a large kidney tumour was recently delivered of a baby and underwent nephrectomy to remove the tumour at a city hospital here. The procedures were performed by a multi-disciplinary team that included specialists from obstetrics and gynaecology and neonatology.

The woman had a large tumour in her left kidney. She was given optimum anaesthesia and a single skin incision was made to deliver the baby and the tumour that had been detected just a month prior to the robotic assisted surgery, according to Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

Meera Ragavan, senior consultant, urogynaecology, performed the elective c-section under spinal anaesthesia. The patient, Divya Darshini, was then administered general anaesthesia and senior consultant urologist and robotic surgeon N. Ragavan removed the tumour. This enabled the mother to feed her newborn a day after the surgery.

Dr. Ragavan said it required a unique approach to treat the patient. According to Dr. Meera, it was a rare case and one of the most challenging treatments as two lives had to be saved.

The centre’s chief executive officer lauded the team for its effort. Ms. Divya thanked the hospital for giving her and her child a chance to live a happy and healthy life.