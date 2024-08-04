GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hospital launches helpline for new mothers

It was launched as part of World Breastfeeding Week celebration

Published - August 04, 2024 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Seethapathy Hospital on Sunday launched a free breastfeeding consultation helpline for new mothers in Chennai to mark the World Breastfeeding Week.

The 24x7 helpline (7305644465) will provide mothers with accurate and reliable medical advice and access to certified and experienced lactation consultants. An interactive session with experts on breastfeeding, will also be held.

Hospital director and senior obstetrician and gynaecologist Uma Ram said, “Through breastfeeding classes at the hospital, we have been able to achieve 85% skin-to-skin, 60% baby-to-breast contact within the first hour and 70% exclusive breast feeding at 6 months.”

World Breastfeeding Week is observed annually from August 1 to 7. The theme for the year is ‘Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all’. This year’s focus is on celebrating the diversity of mothers throughout their breastfeeding journey.

