Hospital launches diabetes reversal programme

Kauvery Hospital has launched a programme called ‘Reversal of Diabetes’ as part of World Diabetes Day observed in November.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched an initiative of the hospital ‘Dishoom Dishoom Diabetes’ aimed at helping people effectively manage their diabetes. At the programme, free check up of vitals, foot examination, eye test and fundus screening, dental health check, biothesiometry exam and lipid profile will be offered. An exposition was also held. There were stalls on diet counselling, diabetic-friendly recipes and diet supplements, physiotherapy and diabetic care products.

A panel discussion on reversal of diabetes was held, with diabetologists, general physicians, dieticians, psychiatrists and a physiotherapist taking part. “If untreated, diabetes can lead to severe health complications such as cardiovascular disease, nerve and kidney damage, Alzheimer’s Disease and depression,” said K. Baraneedharan, senior consultant diabetologist, at Kauvery Hospital.

Some common risk factors, such as obesity, lack of physical activity, sedentary lifestyle, genetics, age and family history of the disease, were often ignored, he said.

The expo educated people to identify the risk factors of diabetes and manage them effectively. “Reversal of diabetes has been possible with advancements in diabetic management, and we wanted to focus on it. With the right knowledge and guidance, people can make use of this programme for effectively managing diabetes. We believe the programme benefited the people at large, and we shall constantly support them in their journey to manage diabetes,” he added.

Mr. Subramanian said technologies, such as continuous glucose monitoring, offered precision care. He praised the hospital for using advanced techniques to manage the condition. This instilled confidence in the doctor and the patient on the treatment provided, he added.