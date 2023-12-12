ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches device to treat foot ulcers  

December 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The ‘MV surgi boot’ is an offloading device, indigenously developed by the hospital to provide cost-effective footwear to improve healing of foot infections caused by diabetes

The Hindu Bureau

A low-cost device to treat foot ulcers was launched on Tuesday. The ‘MV surgi boot’ is an offloading device, indigenously developed by the hospital to provide cost-effective footwear to improve healing of foot infections caused by diabetes. 

Medical education director J. Sangumani, who launched the device, said it was manufactured in-house and would be beneficial for Indians as it is low-cost and improved healing of foot ulcers. 

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist at M.V. Diabetes hospital, said a comparative study of the surgi boot with an international offloading device found that it was useful in treating active foot ulcers, including Charcot foot. The healing time was significantly reduced, and the size of the ulcer also significantly reduced in the group that used surgi boot. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A general camp on foot care and prevention of diabetes-associated complications in feet was also organised on the occasion. The Prof. M Viswanathan Research Centre released the results of a study on diabetic foot infections and wounds. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US