Hospital launches device to treat foot ulcers  

December 12, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A low-cost device to treat foot ulcers was launched on Tuesday. The ‘MV surgi boot’ is an offloading device, indigenously developed by the hospital to provide cost-effective footwear to improve healing of foot infections caused by diabetes. 

Medical education director J. Sangumani, who launched the device, said it was manufactured in-house and would be beneficial for Indians as it is low-cost and improved healing of foot ulcers. 

Vijay Viswanathan, head and chief diabetologist at M.V. Diabetes hospital, said a comparative study of the surgi boot with an international offloading device found that it was useful in treating active foot ulcers, including Charcot foot. The healing time was significantly reduced, and the size of the ulcer also significantly reduced in the group that used surgi boot. 

A general camp on foot care and prevention of diabetes-associated complications in feet was also organised on the occasion. The Prof. M Viswanathan Research Centre released the results of a study on diabetic foot infections and wounds. 

