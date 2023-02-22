ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches cardiac care centre

February 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Mehta’s Global Campus at Velappanchavadi has launched an advanced cardiac care centre along with cathlab and an intensive care unit.

Tiruvallur district collector Alby John Varghese commissioned the facility. S. Aravind, Chief Medical Officer of Aravind Eye Hospital, and Anu Hasan, entrepreneur and writer, were present. The facility aims to leverage advanced technology allowing clinicians to monitor multiple critically ill patients and facilitate early intervention.

Dr. Mehta’s Hospital’s vice-chairman Sameer Mehta said the institution had so far performed over 2.5 lakh surgeries and delivered a million babies over 90 years of its existence.

