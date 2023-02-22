HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hospital launches cardiac care centre

February 22, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Mehta’s Global Campus at Velappanchavadi has launched an advanced cardiac care centre along with cathlab and an intensive care unit.

Tiruvallur district collector Alby John Varghese commissioned the facility. S. Aravind, Chief Medical Officer of Aravind Eye Hospital, and Anu Hasan, entrepreneur and writer, were present. The facility aims to leverage advanced technology allowing clinicians to monitor multiple critically ill patients and facilitate early intervention.

Dr. Mehta’s Hospital’s vice-chairman Sameer Mehta said the institution had so far performed over 2.5 lakh surgeries and delivered a million babies over 90 years of its existence.

Related Topics

health / private health care / Cardiology / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.