Hospital launches campaign to prevent heartburn

MedIndia Hospitals launched campaign to stop heartburn to commemorate Doctor’s Day on Monday.

A free consultation camp for Gerd (gastro esophageal reflux disease) has also been launched with the aim of offering a timely cure for heartburn, said T.S. Chandrasekar, hospital founder. The website https://www.digestivediseasesinfo.com/heartburn has been launched with information about managing heartburn in seven languages, including English and Tamil.

To register for a free medical consultation, people may call the toll-free number 12789 (for BSNL subscriber lines only), 98409-93135 and 044- 2831 2345 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A discount of 20% on treatment will be offered to 25 registered patients on first-come first-served basis for investigations, if diagnosed with Gerd till July 31, Dr. Chandrasekar said.