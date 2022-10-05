Hospital launches Apps to monitor diabetics

New initiative by Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes centre is aimed at providing timely medical assistance

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 20:13 IST

A chatbot, a personalised virtual assistant and a facility to classify newly detected diabetics, will now help persons under treatment at Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre.

The centre launched an AI powered chatbox, a mobile app for patients and a healthcare application for precision diabetes care on Wednesday. Dia, the chatbox, is an interactive facility which provides answers to questions in English. “Initially there will be eight languages and ultimately it will be available in 12 languages,” said R.M. Anjana, managing director of the centre, who introduced the new features.

Diala, Diabetes Lifestyle Assistant App, has personal and medical information, and has a daily health tracker, including weight and step counts, diet plan adjustments; prescription refilling; glucose monitoring data besides facility to book appointments and such. The app is integrated with hospital records and can be downloaded from Google play store.

DiaNa, Diabetes Novel subgroup Assessment, is used to classify newly detected type 2 diabetes into specific subgroups such as insulin deficient or insulin resistant. It performs the role of a nurse by offering precision treatment, improving quality of life for patients. “We are trying to integrate glucose reading and monitoring,” Dr. Anjana said.

V. Mohan, chairman and chief diabetologist at the centre, recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic it had been difficult to manage patients’ needs. The new initiatives were aimed at providing timely medical assistance and “to intelligently monitor health data over long term to enable predictive and proactive care.”

