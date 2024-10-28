ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital launches 24x7 cath lab facility to treat strokes

Updated - October 28, 2024 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI 

Stroke patients can recover if brought within the golden hour say doctors

The Hindu Bureau

C.Sylendra Babu, former Director General of Police, speaking at the inauguration of the Cathlab at Rela Hospital on Monday. Mohamed Rela, Chairman and Managing Director of Rela Hospital, is present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

Rela Hospital has established a round-the-clock cath lab to treat acute strokes. 80% of strokes are treatable, said Shankar Balakrishnan, clinical head of the Department of Neurology, Neuroscience, at the hospital.

Anyone with symptoms such as weakness or drooping on one side of the face, inability to raise both arms, and slurred or confused speech must immediately be rushed to hospital, he added. The hospital’s cath lab would be a 24-hour centre to treat strokes, Dr. Shankar said, adding that Tuesday will be celebrated as World Stroke Day.

Former Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu urged people to exercise regularly and take up activities such as cycling and swimming to remain healthy. He lauded the doctors of the hospital for their efforts in healing people and putting them back on their feet. 

A 44-year-old patient, Kanchana, who underwent thrombectomy at the hospital for acute stroke shared her experience. “People should come to the hospital within 4.5 hours called the golden hours for best results,” Dr. Shankar said, calling for creating a hub-and-spoke model of treatment facility within a 15-km radius, where the higher specialty hospital will act as the hub for the nearby smaller facilities.  

Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director of Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Care said the patient should be administered a clot buster injection to dissolve the clot and immediately transferred to the hospital for angiogram.  

