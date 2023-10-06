HamberMenu
Hospital holds free eye camp and seminar

October 06, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Balakrishna Eye Hospital and Jana Seva Trust jointly conducted a free eye camp and seminar on “Prevent Blindness: Central Retinal Diseases” on October 1 at the hospital auditorium. The event was inaugurated by social activist Amritham. Speaking on the occasion, eye specialist M. Balakrishnan said that if eye diseases were not treated, they would lead to loss of vision and inferiority complexes. A total of 92 patients took part in the camp, of which 16 were diagnosed with the need for eye surgery, according to a press release here.

