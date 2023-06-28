ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital gets new AI-based imaging system to treat coronary blocks

June 28, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

It can guide physicians to precisely detect the extent of calcium deposits and confirm their removal through intervention 

The Hindu Bureau

Kauvery Heart Institute in Kovilambakkam has commissioned an AI-based ultreon coronary imaging system. The equipment can guide physicians to precisely detect the extent of calcium deposits and confirm their removal through intervention. 

It offers automatic quantification of coronary blocks, vessel sizing and detailed analysis of the type of blocks, such as lipid and calcification, and guide physicians while performing complex angioplasty and stenting. A live demonstration was held on Wednesday. Takashi Akasaka of Wakayama University in Japan was present at the workshop that was livestreamed.

The hospital’s chief cardiologist Ajith Pillai said: “The Ultreon coronary imaging system significantly adds to our state-of the art integrated imaging technology. It equips our cardiologists with the tools to perform interventions with exceptional precision, ultimately benefiting our patients.”

Kauvery Heart Institute has completed 25 complex procedures since the commissioning of the equipment, according to a release.  

