Tamil Nadu

Hospital gets ICU equipment

Rotary Club of Madras East on Friday donated equipment for a new intensive care unit to the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, Tambaram Sanatorium. It also renovated a building on the campus and gave equipment for the unit, which was inaugurated by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan in the presence of club president T.R. Gopalakrishnan and secretary Balaji Sreenivasan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Radhakrishnan commended the work of the club and other NGOs that were helping in the fight against COVID-19.

Hospital director R. Sridhar and it’s chief doctor Kumar were present on the occasion.

