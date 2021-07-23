Hospital forms task force for treating paediatric patients

The aim is to be ready ahead of third wave of COVID-19

Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) hospital here has constituted a multi-disciplinary task force to provide care to paediatric patients in the eventuality of a third wave of COVID-19.

A release from the hospital said that the task force was formed due to the relatively high vulnerability of the paediatric population as they had not been vaccinated yet.

Alok Khullar, CEO, GGHC, Chennai, said that the challenges faced during the sudden spike in the second wave motivated the hospital to be prepared for a possible third wave. “The task force consists of doctors from across a wide range of paediatric specialties that will only focus on paediatric COVID care. We have excellent evidence-based protocols in place,” he said.

Perumal Karnan, senior consultant and clinical lead, Department of Paediatrics, Shreela Sherine Pauliah, senior consultant, Department of Neonatology, Mohan Babu Kasala, consultant paediatric intensivist, Ponni Sivaprakasam, senior consultant paediatric haematologist, and J. Rajkumar, consultant, Paediatric Infectious Diseases, will be the key members of the task force.

Dr. Karnan, who will be leading the task force, said the second wave of COVID-19 had provided more insights on patient management strategies.