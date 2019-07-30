‘Hospital Day’ to be celebrated on July 30

Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy on July 30 as ‘Hospital Day’ every year.

Funds have been allocated for every government hospital for the celebrations, and hospital day committees were formed to enable hospital staff to take part in the celebrations with their families.

The objective was to showcase the facilities, achievements, new initiatives and lifesaving surgeries performed in hospitals and get elected representatives to participate in the development of the hospital.

It was also to recognise the contributions made by non-governmental organisations, donors and social organisations for the development of the hospital and encourage doctors, nurses and staff to be fully involved in the daily activities of the hospital, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said in a press release.