‘Hospital Day’ to be celebrated on July 30

Government hospitals in Tamil Nadu will celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy on July 30 as ‘Hospital Day’ every year.
Funds have been allocated for every government hospital for the celebrations, and hospital day committees were formed to enable hospital staff to take part in the celebrations with their families.
The objective was to showcase the facilities, achievements, new initiatives and lifesaving surgeries performed in hospitals and get elected representatives to participate in the development of the hospital.
It was also to recognise the contributions made by non-governmental organisations, donors and social organisations for the development of the hospital and encourage doctors, nurses and staff to be fully involved in the daily activities of the hospital, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor