Hospital conducts HPV vaccination drive

Many teenage girls take the vaccine

MGM Healthcare hospital here on Saturday organised a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive in association with Rotary Club.

Aswatha Biju, a young palaeontology enthusiast and a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award-winner, was among the many teenage girls who took the vaccine, which offered protection against cervical cancer. Urjitha Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, presided over the function. ENDS