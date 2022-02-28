Hospital conducts HPV vaccination drive
Many teenage girls take the vaccine
MGM Healthcare hospital here on Saturday organised a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive in association with Rotary Club.
Aswatha Biju, a young palaeontology enthusiast and a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award-winner, was among the many teenage girls who took the vaccine, which offered protection against cervical cancer. Urjitha Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, presided over the function. ENDS
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.