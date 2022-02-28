Tamil Nadu

Hospital conducts HPV vaccination drive

MGM Healthcare hospital here on Saturday organised a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive in association with Rotary Club.

Aswatha Biju, a young palaeontology enthusiast and a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar award-winner, was among the many teenage girls who took the vaccine, which offered protection against cervical cancer. Urjitha Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, presided over the function. ENDS


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2022 7:01:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hospital-conducts-hpv-vaccination-drive/article65093436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY